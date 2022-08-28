Rashists shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: Residential buildings were occupied

Russian occupation forces shelled Synelnykove, Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy hit the Myriv community of the Nikopol district. Several houses were damaged. 3 holes were found. A fire broke out in one of the yards. The fire was extinguished by 7 rescuers and 1 fire engine. Previously, people were not injured.

In the Kryvy Rih district, 2 communities are targeted - Shirokiv and Zelenodolsk. The company was damaged. People were not injured," the report said.

Russian troops also shelled 2 communities of Synelnykove District - Velikomykhailivsk and Raivsk. There are no injured.

And in the Velikomykhailivsk community, housing was taken. 7 rescuers and 1 fire engine are working at the site.