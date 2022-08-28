Russian missiles hit Kharkiv center: administrative building destroyed - Terekhov (updated)

On Sunday evening, Russian troops launched two missile strikes in the center of Kharkiv.

This was stated by mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Two missile strikes on the center of Kharkiv. That's where it has arrived more than once. One administrative building was destroyed. There is no information about casualties right now," he said.

"Arrival" in the center of Kharkiv, Kyiv district. A partially destroyed three-story building. All specialized services are working and recording another crime of the occupiers, previously – hitting a rocket, the type is established by law enforcement officers. Information about the victims is being clarified. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv RMA, said later.