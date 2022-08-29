Despite Turkish restrictions, Russia transported S-300 missiles across Bosphorus, - Naval News

Russia was able to transfer missiles for the S-300 complex across the Bosphorus to the Black Sea from its bases in Syria.

independent military experts of Naval News

It is noted that Turkey has closed the Bosphorus to warships, so Russia cannot transfer its warships from the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.

The merchant ship Sparta II crossed the strait.

Sparta II's destination was Novorossiysk, a Russian port and major naval base near the Kerch Bridge. Naval News writes that the S-300 missiles should strengthen the Russian "defense" near Kerch or in other areas.

Probably, the ship sailed from Tartus, Syria, where S-300 components were assembled at the pier, which probably came from a facility in Masyaf in northern Syria.

The ship set sail on August 20 and passed the Bosphorus on the night of August 24-25. On August 27, the ship entered Novorossiysk.

Sparta II is owned by Defense Logistics LLC, which was sanctioned by the US in May and is controlled by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The crew is civilian, but the cargo is often military.