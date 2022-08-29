Ukrainian troops recaptured four villages in south from Russians - CNN

Ukrainian troops returned four villages in the Kherson region from Russian occupation, but the main target is the city of Kherson.

This is stated by CNN citing a Ukrainian military source, who cannot be named for security reasons, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"The operation began at night with massive shelling of Russian positions and the rear. The main direction of the offensive was on Pravdin. We hit their infantry from "DPR" and "LNR", they fled. The Russian landing force fled after them..."

We have now liberated four villages. Their first line of defense was broken in three places," the publication writes.

The military officer told foreign journalists that the villages of Novodmytrivka, Arkhangelske, Tomina Balka and Pravdino (according to UP, we are talking about other villages - Ed.) were sacked.

According to a CNN source, many invaders were killed and captured, and many Russian military vehicles were destroyed.

"We will see how it goes further. Our target is Kherson," the Western media source said.