Ukraine deceived Russians. They’re hitting wooden HIMARS with $6.5 million Calibers, - Washington Post

The Ukrainian military has created a number of wooden models of American HIMARS missile systems. The Russians shoot at them with Calibers, wasting valuable ammunition.

The Washington Post writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

The publication refers to the words of an unnamed Ukrainian official and an American diplomat.

HIMARS models are made of wood. For Russian drones that transmit information about targets on cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea, they are no different from real missile launchers.

According to WP, the Russians have hit at least 10 wooden mock-ups with Kalibr missiles over several weeks. After that, the Ukrainians started making fake HIMARS even harder.

According to the American diplomat, strikes on fictitious targets can partially explain the fact that the Russians reported the destruction of more HIMARS than Ukraine received in general.

WP notes that the use of decoys is one of many tactics used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to repel a larger and better-equipped enemy.