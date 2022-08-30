Occupiers fired four rockets at Druzhkivka
On August 30, the Russian occupying forces launched four rocket attacks on Druzhkivka.
As Censor.NET informs, the spokeswoman of the Donetsk military administration, Tetiana Ihnatchenko, reported this on the Suspilne air.
"As a result of the shelling, civilian objects were hit: an orphanage of creativity, a palace of culture and two schools," she said.
Ihnatchenko noted that there are currently no safe settlements in Donetsk region and urged people to evacuate.
