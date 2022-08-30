Russian Forpost drone destroyed in Kherson region - AC "South"
On Tuesday evening, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down a UAV belonging to the Russian occupiers over the Kherson region.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Air Comand "South".
"On August 30, around 10 p.m., another Russian drone, presumably Forpost, was eliminated by an anti-aircraft missile unit of Air Command South in the sky over the Kherson region," the report reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password