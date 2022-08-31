Ukrainian army uses tactics of "thousand cuts" - PO

Ukraine uses the "thousand cuts" tactic in battles and cannot use the "classic Soviet type of war".

As informs Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this is the opinion of Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President.

"The counteroffensive in the Ukrainian sense is a slightly different type of war. It's Russia waging the classic Soviet type of war, when they rounded up a few thousand and left to take a half-kilometer of territory," he said Wednesday on a telethon.

"We understand that this type of war to wage on the Ukrainian side is nonsense. We are actively engaging HIMARS and MLRS systems in order to destroy rear support. The number of guided missiles we have is increasing," he noted.

Podolyak said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces "are intensively destroying the storage infrastructure - warehouses of levels 1, 2 and 3, fuel bases, operational and tactical headquarters. Thus, we are bleeding the Russian military groups and slowly pushing them back from our territory.

At the same time, he noted that the army's activity is evident all along the front. "Today both on the Melitopol direction, and on the Kharkiv direction, and especially on the Donetsk-Lugansk direction. We are doing the tactic of 'a thousand cuts'. They should panic move their reserves all along the front line. Let them think where Ukraine will attack exactly today," said the advisor to the head of the President's Office.

