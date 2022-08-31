Ukraine has begun process of joining European Public Law Organization, - PO

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with the president of the Board of Directors of the European Public Law Organization Spyridon Flogaitis.

Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine has begun the process of joining the European Organization of Public Law.

"This is an important step for us. The government has already developed a corresponding bill. We expect that soon it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and considered. We expect that the accession of our state to your organization will contribute to the development of public law, in particular through closer cooperation in the training of highly qualified specialists in law", - said the deputy head of the Office of the President.

Among other things, the parties discussed the prospects of involving the leading lawyers of the member states of the organization in the issues of increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, confiscation of the frozen assets of the aggressor, bringing them to international legal responsibility for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression.

There was also an exchange of views on the ways for the organization to join the work of the Ermak-Makfol sanctions group and the International Working Group on Security Guarantees for Ukraine.

The importance of the European Organization of Public Law's condemnation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine was noted.

"We believe in the victory of Ukraine and bringing the aggressor to justice. I hope to visit the Office of the European Public Law Organization in Mariupol, destroyed by Russian troops", - said Flogaitis.

