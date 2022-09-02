76% of Russians support war with Ukraine, - survey

Half a year after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, 76% of Russians support the actions of the Russian army, which is waging a bloody war in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Russian Levada Center, Censor.NET reports.

"The level of support for the actions of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine has not changed over the summer months: 46% "definitely support" the actions of the Russian armed forces and another 30% "rather support". They do not support - a total of 17% of respondents," sociologists reported.

The greatest support for the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine is observed among the older age group - 85%.

On the question of whether it is necessary to continue military operations or proceed to negotiations, Russian society is divided almost equally: about half of Russians (48%) believe that it is necessary to continue military operations, slightly less (44%) - that peace negotiations should be started.

A third of respondents believe that people like themselves are morally responsible for the deaths of civilians and destruction in Ukraine: 10% believe that they "definitely bear it", 23% - "to some extent bear it".

60% of respondents hold the opposite position.

The Levada Center survey was conducted on August 25-31, 2022 among 1,612 Russians aged 18 and older. The research was conducted at the respondent's home through a personal interview.

The statistical error does not exceed: 3.4% for indicators close to 50%; 2.9% for figures close to 25%/75%; 2% for figures close to 10%/90%; 1.5% for values ​​close to 5%/95%.