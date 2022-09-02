ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12349 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine
13 107 90
war (20077) poll (230) Russia (9689) Levada-Center (8)

76% of Russians support war with Ukraine, - survey

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

росіяни

Half a year after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, 76% of Russians support the actions of the Russian army, which is waging a bloody war in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Russian Levada Center, Censor.NET reports.

"The level of support for the actions of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine has not changed over the summer months: 46% "definitely support" the actions of the Russian armed forces and another 30% "rather support". They do not support - a total of 17% of respondents," sociologists reported.

The greatest support for the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine is observed among the older age group - 85%.

On the question of whether it is necessary to continue military operations or proceed to negotiations, Russian society is divided almost equally: about half of Russians (48%) believe that it is necessary to continue military operations, slightly less (44%) - that peace negotiations should be started.

Read more: Navy artillerymen destroyed 7 BMD, tank and IFV of Russians

A third of respondents believe that people like themselves are morally responsible for the deaths of civilians and destruction in Ukraine: 10% believe that they "definitely bear it", 23% - "to some extent bear it".

60% of respondents hold the opposite position.

The Levada Center survey was conducted on August 25-31, 2022 among 1,612 Russians aged 18 and older. The research was conducted at the respondent's home through a personal interview.

The statistical error does not exceed: 3.4% for indicators close to 50%; 2.9% for figures close to 25%/75%; 2% for figures close to 10%/90%; 1.5% for values ​​close to 5%/95%.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 