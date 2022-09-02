Kyiv residents turned in 25 tons of Russian books for waste paper. This money will buy car for military

Almost 25 tons of Russian books were collected in the municipal bookstore "Syaivo knygi", which were later sent for processing. Proceeds will go to a car for defenders of Ukraine.

This was reported in the Kyiv City Council, Censor.NET informs.

The collection lasted one and a half months. During this time, the people of Kyiv brought about 48,000 Russian books - that's almost 25,000 tons of waste paper. The books were sent for recycling, earning 97.8 thousand hryvnias.

"We are planning to buy a car for one of the battalions on the front line. The deposit has already been sent, the car is on its way from Europe to Ukraine, but the amount we have collected is not enough for the required car, so the municipal bookstore has announced the continuation of the collection of Russian books. We invite residents to join and bring books, which no longer have a place in home libraries," - noted in KP "City Store".

Books can be handed in at the address of st. Velika Vasylkivska, 6.

Everyone who joins the collection will be given a 10% discount on the purchase of new books, "which are worthy of real Ukrainians," the ME noted.