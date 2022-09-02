Biden initiates $11.7 billion of aid for Ukraine, - Reuters

US President, Joe Biden, will soon ask Congress to allocate another $11.7 billion for military and budgetary aid to Ukraine.

Biden intends to request $11.7 billion in emergency funding. The funds will be used to provide military and financial aid to support Ukraine.

In addition, the emergency funding request would include $2 billion to address the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has affected energy supplies to the United States. Another $22.4 billion is to be allocated to the fight against COVID-19 ahead of a potential surge in cases this fall.

As the director of the Office of Management and Budget of the White House, Shalanda Young, clarified, the request for $11.7 billion refers specifically to the additional aid that is planned for the next fiscal year (beginning on October 1, 2022). Funds are urgently needed, as the remaining $40 billion package adopted in May will last only until the end of September.

"President Biden made it clear that the United States intends to continue to support the people of Ukraine in protecting their sovereignty.

To fulfill this commitment and meet immediate needs, we are requesting $11.7 billion in security and economic assistance in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023," Yang said.

According to her, to date, approximately three-quarters of the direct military and budget support that Congress previously provided to Ukraine has already been allocated.

