Gazprom increased transit through Ukraine after shutdown of "Nord Stream"

Gazprom on Saturday increased the transit of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine after the shutdown of "Nord Stream".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The Russian company announced that on Saturday it will deliver 42.7 million cubic meters of natural gas to the EU countries through the Ukrainian GTS. On Friday, Gazprom sent 41.3 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine.

According to experts, this is still not enough to compensate for the gas expected to be pumped through "Nord Stream".

Read more: Gazprom is lying about failure of "Nord Stream", - European Commission

Also remind, that yesterday the "Nord Stream" was completely stopped. Gazprom cited oil leakage and the need for repairs as the reason.