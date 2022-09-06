Truss is officially appointed as premiere of Great Britain

Elizabeth Truss officially took office as the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

Truss met Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

The monarch approved her candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain and instructed her to form a new government.

Truss is expected to travel to the Downing Street residence and deliver a speech outlining her priorities as prime minister.

We will remind, in a pre-election video, Truss promised to ensure the defeat of Putin in Ukraine.

Truss also announced an increase in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine if she gets the post of prime minister.

At the same time, the Kremlin believes that after the election of Liz Truss as the Prime Minister of Great Britain, relations between Moscow and London may deteriorate.