Putin may use IAEA report on ZNPP to try to launch process similar to "Minsk" - ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin may try to take advantage of the IAEA report on the situation at the ZNPP and create a process similar to the Minsk agreements.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As noted, the slightly coded language of the IAEA report reflects the fact that Ukraine remains the operator of the ZNPP and the party responsible for its safe operation and compliance with IAEA international law. The IAEA cannot engage directly with Russia regarding the operation of the station without at least tacitly acknowledging that Russia has a right to be consulted.

ISW writes that Putin may try to use the conditions he created at the ZNPP to create a parallel international structure that would undermine Ukraine's sovereign rights over the much larger territory of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces.

"Putin may try to take advantage of the situation to try to create a process similar to the Minsk agreements that established a ceasefire after the Russian invasion in 2014," the report said.

Read more: Russian Federation tried to put pressure on head of IAEA during preparation of report on ZNPP, - Kyslytsia