War in Ukraine
In day, Rashists killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 7, the Russians killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 7, the Russians killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region: 3 in Sloviansk, 2 in Mariinka, 1 in Halytsynivka, and 1 in Vodiane. 2 more people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

