Merkel and I could become mediators and try to convince Putin, - Berlusconi

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said that, together with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he could become a mediator in the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

He said this on the air of the Rai1 TV channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

"I think that Merkel with me or by herself can try to mediate with Putin, with her I could make an attempt at persuasion," Berlusconi said.

He also said that, in his opinion, Western sanctions against the Russian Federation are not in effect. And that it is allegedly because of them that Moscow is getting closer to China, and not to the European Union.

Read more: Merkel cannot be mediator, Germany does not help Ukraine enough, - leader of German opposition Merz