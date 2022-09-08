AFU advance in Kherson region and destroy Russian pontoon crossings, - British intelligence

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian brigades continue to conduct offensive operations. The AFU destroyed a military pontoon bridge in Dariivka, which Russian forces deployed after a nearby road bridge was severely damaged.

This is stated in the intelligence report of Great Britain, published on Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, Censor.NET reports.

The scouts note that the crossing in Dariivka is one of the main routes between the northern and southern sectors of the Russian military presence west of the Dnipro River.

"Ukraine's systematic targeted strikes at vulnerable crossing points continue to put pressure on Russian forces trying to contain Ukrainian attacks: this slows down their ability to deploy operational reserves and replenish equipment stocks from the east," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Read more: AFU advanced 20 km and recaptured 400 square kilometers in Kharkiv region, - ISW. MAP

Also remind, that the AFU destroyed a pontoon bridge near the village of Dariivka, the Kherson Region, which the Russian invaders used to cross the Ingulets River.