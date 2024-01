Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy column in the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET reports, three military trucks and an IFV were moving in the convoy. The fighters published a video recording of the results of the successful attack on the social network.

WARNING! Profanity!

