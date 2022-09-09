Putin convenes Security Council due to release of Balaklia Armed Forces

On Friday, September 9, Vladimir Putin will hold an operational meeting with members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation against the background of the failures of the Russian army of occupation in the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by Kremlin press secretary Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

"In the middle of the day, closer to two o'clock, he is scheduled to have an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council," he said.

Peskov also added that a referendum on Donbas joining Russia is possible only in the case of "the will of local residents".

Earlier it was reported that Peskov refused to comment on the loss of Balaklia by the occupiers.

Read more: Ukrainian prisoners are tortured in Russia and its occupied territories, - UN