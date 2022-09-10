G7 countries and EU will ban shipping of Russian oil by sea next year

The countries of the "Group of Seven" and the European Union will introduce a ban on sea transportation of Russian oil on December 5.

This was reported by the US Treasury, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

The ban on the transportation of oil products by sea will come into effect on February 5, 2023. This will be one of the measures to establish maximum prices for raw materials from Russia.

The ministry has issued a manual that talks about the possibility of an investigation into buyers of Russian oil who paid prices above the set limit and knowingly provided false documents. Governments involved in implementing the restrictions will share such information to help monitor them.

The price cap plan agreed by the G7 countries provides for the refusal of participating countries in insurance, financial, brokerage, navigation and other services for oil cargoes whose price exceeds the maximum price for oil and oil products, which has not yet been determined.

Read more: Latvia and Poland are against lifting EU sanctions against certain Russian oligarchs.

The US Treasury Department said that these service providers must keep records of Russian oil deliveries for five years.

"If a service provider that does not have direct access to pricing information reasonably relies on the customer's certificate, that service provider will not be liable for possible violations of the sanctions due to the actions of unscrupulous persons 'who attempt to violate or evade the restriction,'" it says. manual of the ministry.