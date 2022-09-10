ENG
Moldovan regulator banned national airlines from resuming flights to Russia

Moldova’s Civil Aviation Authority has banned Air Moldova from resuming flights between Chiinu and Moscow.

In their release agency refers to the directive, according to which national carriers are prohibited to perform air operations in the airspace of the Russian Federation, informs Censor.NЕТ.

It should be reminded, that on September 9 Air Moldova announced resuming flights to Moskow from October 1 after their cutoff in February.

