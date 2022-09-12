There are 1-1.2 million more Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories - Vereshchuk

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk states that 1-1.2 million Ukrainians still remain in the temporarily occupied territories.

"I know that almost 300 thousand are in Donbass. We are talking about about about 500 thousand in the Kherson region. We understand that roughly 350,000 are in Zaporizhzhia region, and we also understand that now part of Kharkiv region has been fired, and most people will be able to either evacuate on their own or wait for our evacuation buses," Vereshchuk said on the national telethon Monday night, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

According to her, therefore, almost 1-1.2 million Ukrainians remain in the temporarily occupied territories.

