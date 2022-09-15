ENG
Units of 137th Parachute Regiment of Armed Forces of Russian Federation suffered significant losses in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The destruction of a significant number of servicemen and military equipment of units of the 137th Parachute Regiment of the 106th Parachute Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Bakhmut direction has been confirmed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to available information, the destruction of a significant number of servicemen and military equipment of units of the 137th Parachute Regiment of the 106th Parachute Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Bakhmut direction has been confirmed. Significant losses do not allow the specified unit to continue combat operations without additional measures," the General Staff noted.

