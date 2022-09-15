Zelensky thanked brigades that liberated Kharkiv region from enemy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who carried out a successful counteroffensive and de-occupied a large part of the Kharkiv region

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

"In Izium, I awarded our heroes. It was an honor for me to present state awards on this very land to those who liberated this land.

I thank the soldiers of the 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades, the 25th separate airborne brigade, the 80th separate airborne assault brigade - everyone, all those who in just five days forced the enemy to retreat in panic, throw equipment, ammunition, numerous Russian flags. Thank you 107th Artillery Brigade, 40th, 43rd, 44th Separate Artillery Brigade, 26th Artillery Brigade thank you. I want to thank the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade - all the soldiers who ensured the timely destruction of enemy targets and the advancement of our ground units. And, of course, I thank the Defence Intelligence fighters, all who skillfully turned the enemy's panic into real hysteria," the head of state said.

"I thank Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky and the officers of his headquarters - everyone who planned and successfully conducted the military operation to liberate the Kharkiv region," Zelensky added.

