After the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the mood of the pro-Russian residents of ORDLO changed dramatically.

"There is dissatisfaction with the conduct of the so-called "special operation" and the actions of the Russian government. There is a prevailing opinion that the Russian Federation is surrendering the interests of the "republics".

These sentiments further strengthened after it became clear that Russian passports issued on the territory of ORDLO do not have legal force on the territory of the Russian Federation. At least those who tried to leave the "LDNR" with such a passport are told at the Russian border that "you are nobody and you have no name," the report says.

The State Intelligence Service notes that among the personnel of the 14th separate special purpose brigade (military unit 74854) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, information is spreading that one of the "SVO" stages must be completed by December 1, 2022.

After that, it is planned to withdraw regular units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from part of the occupied territories of Ukraine. Apparently, these territories will be transferred to the control of the so-called "volunteer battalions". Probably, like the 1st (Donetsk) and 2nd (Luhansk) army corps.

