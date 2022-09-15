Three Russian Su-24 bombers were shot down yesterday, - AC "South"

Yesterday, soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down three Russian Su-24 bombers in the south of Ukraine.

This is reported by the "South" Air Command, Censor.NET informs.

"On September 14, soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down three Su-24 bomber planes in the south of the country. We continue to turn enemy planes into scrap metal," the message says.

