News War in Ukraine War
10 975 45
war (20077) Anti-aircraft warfare (739) plane (754)

Three Russian Su-24 bombers were shot down yesterday, - AC "South"

Yesterday, soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down three Russian Su-24 bombers in the south of Ukraine.

This is reported by the "South" Air Command, Censor.NET informs.

"On September 14, soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down three Su-24 bomber planes in the south of the country. We continue to turn enemy planes into scrap metal," the message says.

