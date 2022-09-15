U.S. imposes additional sanctions on Russia in area of advanced technology

The U.S. Treasury Department announced additional sanctions against Russia in the area of advanced technology, banning the sale or any provision of quantum computing services to individuals from the Russian Federation.

This is stated in a statement of the Ministry of Finance on September 15, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

In particular, export, re-export, sale, direct or indirect provision of quantum computing services to any person in Russia is prohibited.

The Department of Commerce concurrently imposed additional export controls on quantum computing equipment, software, and technology to Russia and Belarus, and the State Department imposed further sanctions on Russian companies involved in this area, which is necessary, among other things, for the military-industrial complex.

About three dozen research institutes and companies were on the sanctioned list.

"As a whole, these actions of the US government will further undermine the ability of the Russian Federation to restore its military forces with the support of advanced technologies, in which it previously relied on the US," the communique states.