During day, Ukrainian fighters shot down Ka-52 helicopter and Russian drone
On September 15, the Air Force shot down a helicopter and a UAV belonging to the occupiers.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by AFU Air Forces Command.
"On September 15, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another Ka-52 helicopter and an operational-tactical UAV in the eastern direction," the report says.
