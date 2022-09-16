During day, Ukrainian fighters shot down Ka-52 helicopter and Russian drone

On September 15, the Air Force shot down a helicopter and a UAV belonging to the occupiers.

this is stated by AFU Air Forces Command.

"On September 15, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another Ka-52 helicopter and an operational-tactical UAV in the eastern direction," the report says.

