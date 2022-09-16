In week, 50 bodies of civilians and about 445 graves were found in deoccupied Kharkiv region, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Izium, Kharkiv region, liberated from the Russian occupation, exhumation of bodies in mass burial sites began.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"Currently, we are working on the exhumation of the bodies of servicemen. Then the bodies will be handed over to experts for further identification of the victims. Unfortunately, this is only the beginning of our work here, how many more locations will be found in the de-occupied territories is not yet known, but the harsh reality indicates that the number of dead in Izium may be many times higher than the Bucha tragedy," said Oleh Kotenko, the Commissioner for the Issues of Persons Disappeared Under Special Circumstances.

In turn, during a briefing on September 16, the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, clarified that 50 bodies of civilians and about 445 graves were found in the de-occupied Kharkiv region, Espreso reports.

"The bodies of almost 50 people were found on the territory of the Kharkiv region. These are the bodies of civilians that were found this week. There are approximately 445 burials on the territory of the mass burial of our citizens (near Izium. - Ed.). We will establish the nature of injuries, the causes of death, this work is not for one week," said Klymenko.

The head of the National Police emphasized that these bodies had been buried since March. Each body will be exhumed and identified. Experts began the recovery of corpses today, September 16.

These data do not include mass burials where the bodies have not yet been exhumed.

We will remind you that a cemetery with hundreds of new burials was discovered the day before in de-occupied Izium of the Kharkiv region. It is known that the occupiers themselves published videos from this place, so the Ukrainian forces were looking for him. Among other things, a mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers was discovered - up to 25 defenders were buried in it.