From September 5 to 12, more than 57 elite specialists from Russian army were liquidated in Ukraine, - BBC

The rapid counteroffensive of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region led not only to the fact that the Russians left a number of settlements previously captured by them, but also to the loss of personnel.

On the basis of open sources, the BBC and volunteers managed to establish that from September 5 to 12, Russia definitely lost more than 200 military personnel in Ukraine, including 57 elite specialists - soldiers and officers of special forces, marines, the best units of the VAT and Russian Guards, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the Russian army lost at least three lieutenant colonels (Denis Lazutin, battalion commander of the 106th Airborne Division Pavlo Kryvov, combatant of the 70th motorized rifle division lieutenant colonel Dmytro Kochetkov), two retired lieutenant colonels, 27 officers, including two military pilots, at least 10 employees Rosgvardiya, at least seven employees of the GRU special forces, 10 marines, at least 29 paratroopers.

"Information about the losses of the Russian side during the retreat in Kharkiv region continues to arrive. Usually, the Russian mass media, officials and relatives learn and report about the deaths of soldiers with some delay," the publication notes.

In total, on September 16, the BBC managed to confirm information about 6,476 dead soldiers and officers.

The publication notes that, taking into account the information received from Russian cemeteries and memorials, the list of confirmed casualties may contain at least half as many names of those killed in Ukraine as actually buried in Russia.

The final figure also increases significantly if the list includes all missing soldiers from Russia and accomplices of the occupiers in the occupied territories. On September 16, the occupiers of Donetsk region acknowledged the death of 2,987 servicemen, but no losses were reported in Luhansk region.

At the same time, the supporters of the occupiers are looking for more than 3,600 male relatives in social networks, who ended up in the ranks of the "people's militia" and have not been in touch for a long time. Some of those who were wanted in the first months of the war have already returned home "with a load of 200".

According to the CIA, by the end of July, Russia had lost more than 15,000 soldiers in Ukraine. British intelligence reported 20,000 dead back in June. Reports from the General Staff of Ukraine state that Russia has lost more than 50,000 soldiers and officers. The Russian Ministry of Defense last reported casualties on March 25, reporting 1,351 dead.