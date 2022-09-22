215 soldiers, including 108 Azov servicemen, were released from Russian captivity

The Executive Director of President’s Office Andriy Yermak publicized information about number of released Ukrainian soldiers.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated that on the air of a telemarathone.

According to the president of the leadership office, 215 soldiers were released from Russian captivity, including 124 officers. 108 soldiers of the Azov regiment were also released.

Ukraine gave 55 Russian prisoners for 5 most famous commanders.

It was also possible to release three pregnant servicewomen - Maryana Mamonova, Yana Shumovetska and Anastasiya Chernenka.

"At the request of our international partners, we have also returned 10 foreign defenders of Ukraine, citizens of five countries, who are helping us a lot," Yermak emphasized.

