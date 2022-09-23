5 500 12
Night rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure was damaged
As a result of the night strikes on Zaporizhzhia, the city’s civil infrastructure was damaged.
Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, at this time it is known about seven damaged houses in which windows were blown out.
"Unfortunately, people were injured again. Additional information is being ascertained," the message reads.
