China supports integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, - Kuleba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China expressed its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, announced this on Twitter following a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi, Censor.NET reports.

"I met with State Councilor, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi to discuss relations between Ukraine and China. My colleague confirmed China's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he wrote.

According to Kuleba, his Chinese colleague also called the use of force as a means of resolving differences unacceptable.

