Total Russian combat losses since beginning of war - about 56.7 thousand people, 259 aircraft, 220 helicopters, 2,275 tanks, 1,368 artillery systems and 4,832 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders who have invaded Ukraine continue to suffer casualties. As of the morning of September 25, enemy personnel losses totaled approximately 56,700.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of AFU General Staff.
As noted, total enemy combat losses from 24.02 to 25.09 are approximate:
personnel - about 56700 (+400) eliminated,
tanks - 2275 (+13) units,
armored combat vehicles - 4,832 (+25) units
artillery systems - 1368 (+7) units
multiple rocket launchers - 328 (+1) units
anti-aircraft defence systems - 171 (+1) units
airplanes - 259 (+4) units, helicopters - 220 (+0) units
UAVs of operational-tactical level - 966 (+10),
cruise missiles - 241 (+1),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and fuel tankers - 3701 (+20) units
special equipment - 130 (+4).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions. The data is being verified," the report says.
