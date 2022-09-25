US will continue to facilitate supply of Soviet tanks for Armed Forces, - White House

The White House will continue to facilitate the supply of Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine from the states that are part of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as other weapons.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, the assistant to the US president for national security, Censor.NET reports with reference to CBS.

"The United States alone has so far provided Ukraine with more than $15 billion worth of arms, including air defense systems, hundreds of artillery installations, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of artillery shells. We facilitated the transfer of tanks from NATO allies that have Soviet-era tanks, at which Ukrainians were trained, we will continue to do all this," said Sullivan.

