ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13450 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
9 626 35
Russian Army (6221) war (20454) burials (52) Zelenskyi (3915) Izium (97) war crimes (661)

Two more mass burials were found in liberated Izium, - Zelensky

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ізюм

Two more mass graves were found in de-occupied Izium.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with CBS, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"Today I received additional information. Two more mass graves were found, large ones with hundreds of people. We are talking about the small town of Izium, you know? There are two more mass graves in a small town. This is what is happening," he said.

Read more: 447 bodies of dead have already been removed from mass burial site in Izium

Zelensky called the sanctions against Russia fair and insists that the world should continue the sanctions pressure on Putin's regime.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 