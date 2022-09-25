Two more mass burials were found in liberated Izium, - Zelensky

Two more mass graves were found in de-occupied Izium.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with CBS, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"Today I received additional information. Two more mass graves were found, large ones with hundreds of people. We are talking about the small town of Izium, you know? There are two more mass graves in a small town. This is what is happening," he said.

Read more: 447 bodies of dead have already been removed from mass burial site in Izium

Zelensky called the sanctions against Russia fair and insists that the world should continue the sanctions pressure on Putin's regime.