AFU captured newest Russian radio electronic warfare station "Borisoglebsk-2"

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military seized the Russian jamming station "R-934BMV".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Militarny.

"This station is part of the "Borisoglebsk-2" automated radio-electronic suppression complex. The Borisoglebsk-2 radio-electronic warfare complex is a deep modernization of its predecessor of the same name. The main task of this complex is to detect and suppress various communication channels and other systems that use radio signals. First of all, these are communication and control systems of the tactical link, in particular satellite ones. In addition, there is a possibility of suppressing radio navigation systems," the publication writes.

The "Borisoglebsk-2" EW complex includes various types of equipment intended for a wide range of tasks. Namely, the R-330KMV control center with R-378BMV, R-330BMV, R-934BMV and R-325UMV jamming stations. All the means of the complex are placed on self-propelled MT-LBu chassis, which ensures high mobility and passability. After arriving at the site of the complex, it takes about 15 minutes to deploy all means and prepare for combat work.

The overall coordination of the work of the complex is carried out by the calculation of the control point R-330KMV, which consists of four people.

Automated obstacle station from the complex of electronic warfare "Borisoglebsk-2"

Two of them have automated workplaces to manage the work of all systems. One control point can control up to four pairs of jamming stations. Up to 30 tasks can be solved automatically.

