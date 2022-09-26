Belgium will transfer large-caliber M2HB machine guns to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Belgium will provide Ukraine with heavy-caliber M2HB machine guns, ammunition for them and equipment for the military.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the Polish publication Defence24.

According to the Minister of Defense of Belgium, Ludovin Dedonder, quoted by the publication, the country will send a new package of military aid worth €12 million. In addition to machine guns, the Ukrainian military will also receive winter equipment, protective helmets and optics.

Also, at the beginning of 2023, Belgium plans to transfer medical assistance vehicles and evacuation vehicles to Ukraine. In total, Belgium has already provided Ukraine with arms and other aid worth €45 million, including machine guns, anti-tank weapons and medical equipment.

In addition, the M2HB is manufactured by the Belgian company FN and belongs to the family of American 12.4 mm machine guns of the Browning system.

Earlier, Belgium allocated 8 million euros for non-lethal assistance to the Ukrainian military.

In addition, Belgian volunteers handed over three ambulances to units of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.