ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4001 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
5 962 19
war (20077) Mariupol (1069) occupation (1570) mobilization (475)

Occupiers began to "mobilize" people in Mariupol, - City Council

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

маріуполь

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Mariupol began "mobilization".

This was reported by the city council, Censor.NET informs.

"The people of Mariupol are receiving messages with a request to appear at the military headquarters. The occupiers justify their decision by the fact that Mariupol will become part of the Russian Federation according to the results of a pseudo-referendum, which was held to check the mark. Covert mobilization has been going on in the city for a long time. Mariupol residents received text messages offering residents to work in the so-called state military service. As a result of the fake referendum, this will be done openly. After all, the key thing that the Russians need is new cannon fodder to cover their positions, which they are surrendering due to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces," the message reads.

The city authorities call on residents of Mariupol to leave the occupied city.

Watch more: Explosions and gunfire are heard in occupied Mariupol. VIDEO

Occupiers began to mobilize people in Mariupol, - City Council 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 