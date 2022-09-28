Ukrainians will never surrender again. We have learned our lesson, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the Ukrainians "will never surrender" and Ukraine’s victory will help ensure the security of the West in the future, so the world should help with the weapons of the Armed Forces.

Reznikov noted that this winter many "respected leaders" believed that Kyiv would fall under the assault of Russian troops in three days and the whole of Ukraine in a few weeks. The minister stressed that a full-scale war has been going on for more than 200 days, thanks in particular to Western weapons.

"The Ukrainians will never surrender again. We have learned our lesson. We will not allow another Holodomor and artificial genocides. We will never allow another round of repression against the best conditions of our nation," Reznikov said.

The Defense Minister stressed that this war is not only a battle for Ukrainians, it is also a battle for the basic values of the free world and who will dictate the new world order: a tyrant or a democracy.

"If we fall, every state seeking to achieve its goals through acts of aggression will celebrate Russia's victory. They make no secret of it," Reznikov said.

He said that all the institutions created after World War II to prevent future wars - the UN, OSCE and others - have failed.

"Europe, America and everyone who wants to live in a world based on the rule of law, in a world where human rights and freedoms are respected and where there is no place for terror, genocide, should support Ukraine now," the Minister said.

Reznikov believes that providing weapons to Ukraine now will help ensure the security of the West in the future. "These weapons will help strengthen the eastern border of Europe and NATO. The only way to peace is our victory," the Minister explained.

