Over 400 tanks, 700 armored vehicles and 170 artillery systems of various types left Russians during retreat, - Eastern Group

The Armed Forces of Ukraine collected more than a thousand units of trophy equipment and weapons, abandoned by the Russian troops during the retreat.

Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the national telethon, answering the question of how much equipment the Armed Forces received thanks to the "Russian Lend-Lease", Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"I wouldn't call it Lend-Lease. Lend-Lease has a positive connotation. The USA helped during the Second World War and will help us. And I would say that this is the beginning of the payment of contributions and reparations by these non-humans. I think this more correct positioning. They have already paid us more than 400 tanks, 700 armored vehicles and 170 artillery systems of various types," he said.

