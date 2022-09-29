More than 100,000 men have already been mobilized in Russia, - General Staff of AFU

According to the testimony of captured Russian military personnel in the Kharkiv region, mobilization in Russia began on September 9. Less than a week later, the formed unit was sent to Ukraine.

During a briefing, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Hromov, said that the mobilization process is actively underway in the Russian Federation, and "the announced figure of 300,000 is not final, and will be much higher," Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

According to the General Staff, more than 100,000 men have already been mobilized in Russia.

It will be recalled that on September 19, the deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation unanimously adopted in the second and third readings the draft law, which introduces such concepts as "mobilization", "martial law" and "wartime" into the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The European Union believes that the introduction by the State Duma of Russia of criminal liability, which is more appropriate during a full-scale war, as well as the holding of so-called "referendums" in the occupied Ukrainian territories, is a sign of the Kremlin's "nervousness" due to failures on the front.

It will be recalled that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. According to Putin, only citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription, they will undergo additional training taking into account the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilization begins on September 21.

At the same time, the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region are taking all the men they can find.

Protests swept through Russia. Detained men are served with summonses.

It is known that men are trying to leave the Russian Federation en masse. In particular, to Finland and Georgia. EU countries - for example, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - declare that they will not provide shelter to Russian citizens fleeing mobilization.

Andriy Yusov, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that not only mobilized Russians, but also those who have not yet been mobilized in the Russian Federation, call the "I want to live" hotline regarding surrender.