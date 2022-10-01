ENG
Russian Ka-52 helicopter was shot down in Kherson region, - AC "South"

On September 30, a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed by air defense forces in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Air Command "South".

"On September 30, around 9:30 p.m., in the Berislav district of the Kherson region, a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was shot down by air defense forces and means," the message reads.

