During next 72 hours, Ukrainian military will retake Lyman, - ISW

Ukrainian forces are likely to completely surround or capture Lyman in the Donetsk region within the next 72 hours.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW, citing so-called "official representatives of the DPR" and Russian military correspondents, writes that Russian troops are still in control of Lyman, but have retreated from positions in Drobyshevo and Yampol.

Russian sources cited by ISW claimed that the Russians still control one road from Lyman to Torske, while Ukrainian forces blocked the Drobyshevo-Torske road in the Stavok area. These sources also noted increasing activity by Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups on the Svatove-Torske highway northeast of Lyman, after they reportedly crossed the Zherebets River.

Geolocation footage also shows Ukrainian artillery striking retreating Russian forces in the Torsky area.

ISW also writes that on September 30, Ukrainian forces continued to strike Russian military facilities in the Luhansk region. Geolocation footage shows the consequences of Ukrainian HIMARS strikes on a television tower and a radio repeater in Starobilsk, as well as on an asphalt plant near Alchevsk, where, according to reports, Russian troops were stationed.

