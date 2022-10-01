ENG
At dawn, occupiers attacked Odesa region with two rockets, industrial infrastructure object and power substation were damaged, - Bratchuk

At dawn, the Russians attacked the Odesa region with two missiles, presumably "Iskander".v

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa RMA, Serhii Bratchuk, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Odesa region. Missile attack at dawn.
Two missiles, probably "Iskander", hit an object of industrial infrastructure, damaged an electric substation, several surrounding buildings. A fire broke out in one of the private garages, which was promptly extinguished," the message reads.

It is noted that there are no victims.

