The President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, said that he condemns the theft of Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the government's statement published on September 30, "European Truth" reports.

"The President of the Republic, Milos Zeman, condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine, condemns Russia's theft of Ukrainian territory and, together with other top representatives of the state, declares that the annexation of Ukrainian territory should never be and will never be recognized. Russia has committed a crime against peace," the spokesperson said in a statement Zeman Jiri Ovchachek.

