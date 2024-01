Social networks are reporting a severe fire and several explosions at the main air base of the Russians in Belbek in occupied Crimea.

Censor.NET informs about this.

The puppet of the Kremlin Mykhailo Razvozhaev indicated that there is an "extraordinary situation" at the airfield as if during landing the plane rolled off the runway and caught fire.

Read more: AFU may be in Crimea by middle of 2023, - US Army General Hodges