Kuleba discussed with Stoltenberg Ukraine’s application for NATO membership

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba discussed Ukraine’s application for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"In the context of the NATO Secretary General's dialogue with President Volodymyr Zelensky, I had a telephone conversation with Jens Stoltenberg to brief him in detail about Ukraine's application for membership. We agreed to keep in touch on this issue and discussed further practical steps of NATO to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression," Kuleba said.

