Gas leak from "Nord Stream 2" has stopped, - Danish Energy Agency
The gas pressure in the damaged "Nord Stream-2" has stabilized.
The operating company Nord Stream 2 AG informed the Danish Energy Agency about this, Censor.NET informs.
"Nord Stream 2 AG has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure has now been reached on the NS2 A gas pipeline. Thus, this indicates that the gas leakage on this pipeline has stopped," the statement said.
