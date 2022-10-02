ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11732 visitors online
News World
6 346 18
gas (542) ecology (55) Nord Stream II (110) emissions (2)

Gas leak from "Nord Stream 2" has stopped, - Danish Energy Agency

News Censor.NET World

потік

The gas pressure in the damaged "Nord Stream-2" has stabilized.

The operating company Nord Stream 2 AG informed the Danish Energy Agency about this, Censor.NET informs.

"Nord Stream 2 AG has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure has now been reached on the NS2 A gas pipeline. Thus, this indicates that the gas leakage on this pipeline has stopped," the statement said.

Read more: Leak from "Nord Stream" is largest one-time release of methane, - UN

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 